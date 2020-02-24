Cornick felt Town were 'unlucky' to lose out at Charlton

Striker felt visitors did enough to get something from the contest

Attacker Harry Cornick thought the Hatters could count themselves unlucky to leave the Valley empty-handed on Saturday, when beaten 3-1 by Charlton Athletic.

After the forward had pulled Town level in the first half, swiftly replying to Lyle Taylor’s strike, he then looked to have played a major part in the visitors taking the lead when his cross-shot was turned home by James Collins after the break.

However, that was wrongly adjudged offside by the officials, as the Addicks took full advantage, Taylor scoring a 61st minute penalty and then George Lapslie adding a third late on.

Cornick said: “The boys are gutted, we gave our all, had chances, maybe at 1-1 to go into the lead, take the game to them, but we’ve been punished and it’s unfortunate.

“We feel a little bit unlucky, but that’s the way it goes sometimes in the Championship and we’ve got to dust ourselves down and go on Tuesday night because that’s a massive game (against Brentford).

“We could have deserved to win it, we could have lost it, we did lose it, it’s just one of those.

“I think with us, we’re sometimes all gung ho and that can cost us at times.

“I thought today we did enough to win the game but we didn’t and at the end of the season you're going to look back and say 'you lost 3-1 away at Charlton' rather than getting three points there.”

The former Bournemouth youngster bagged an eighth of the season in clinical fashion on 36 minutes, confidently side-footing into the bottom corner once Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu’s cross had fallen invitingly for him.

It was a part of an impressive display by Cornick, who caused the Charlton defence plenty of problems during his 70 minutes on the pitch.

He continued: “It was a good finish, it’s nice to get on the scoresheet again and keep my personal tally going up.

“It’s good for my confidence as well going into the last few games, trying to pick up some more goals and help the team get some more points.

“I thought I was okay today, made some chances, scored a goal, in an okay performance.

“We’ve got great spirit in the club and going 1-0 down we know we can still get a result from the game.

“Getting back to 1-1, I thought we were on top and then half time probably came at the wrong time for us, because we were just starting to get ahead in the game.

“Then second half we didn't really get going as quick as we should have and got punished.

“So I’m happy to get a goal, but the three points was the main thing today and I'm gutted we didn't get that.”