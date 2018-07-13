Cornick happy to be up and running in pre-season

Even though it was only a pre-season friendly, attacker Harry Cornick was thrilled to get amongst the goals during Luton’s 6-2 win at Hitchin on Friday night.

The 23-year-old, who came on at half time, showed great resilience to swiftly get past two defenders and then find the bottom corner with an excellent finish to make it 3-0 to the Hatters.

He said: “I’m happy to get off the mark even if it’s pre-season, a goal’s a goal, and it fills you with confidence.

“There was another one I could have scored, but it’s always good to get some minutes under your belt.

“I thought we were good on the ball, two sloppy goals were a bit annoying at the end, but you’ve got to be happy with the amount of goals we scored and the way we played.”

Cornick thought he was in with a chance of grabbing another once Jake Jervis was felled in the area.

However, the ex-Plymouth attacker got to his feet to beat Canaries keeper Michael Johnson, as Cornick continued: “I thought I was on the pen, but I’m not pulling rank yet, so I’m not on pens yet.

“Jervo won it and Jervo was first on the sheet, so he took it and it was a great finish.”

Town looked sharp from start to finish against their Southern League Premier Division opponents, and Cornick was satisfied with their opening display, ahead of their Slovenia trip.

He said: “We’ve been working hard on the training pitches in the week, doing a bit of running, a bit of games, but once you get out here, it’s a completely different fitness.

“So the minutes here are the most important and it was a good 45. It’s (Slovenia) a good way for the lads to get to know us a bit better off the pitch and integrate into the team.”