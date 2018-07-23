Cornick: Hatters can challenge once more

Attacker Harry Cornick believes Town’s summer additions has given them every chance of making a bid for back-to-back promotions this season.

Jorge Grant became the latest signing earlier this month, joining Sonny Bradley, Matty Pearson and Andrew Shinnie on board at Kenilworth Road, as Town boss Nathan Jones has made what already look like some quality additions this term.

Cornick said: “It’s a big challenge to do it again, double promotion is a tough thing, but there’s no reason why we can’t be pushing up there again.

“It’s a good team and we had good players last year.

“We played against League One sides and won, so the team we had was good enough.

“Then also bringing these players in, Matty, Sonny, and Jorge, is obviously going to strengthen the squad and help us improve.

“I watched the Football League show and he (Grant)was scoring most weekends, so if he brings goals to the team that’s going to help us in the season ahead.

“They’re going to be good additions to the team and hopefully they can help us improve in League One.”

On what it was like to celebrate going up last term, Cornick added: “It was brilliant, it was a great experience for me, the first promotion I’ve got.

“There was players like Macca (Alan McCormackwho have had about four or five, so I just looked at them sat back soaking it in and I was just enjoying it at the front trying to soak it all in as well.

“It was brilliant for the whole team, as we’ve got a good group here, everyone’s friendly on and off the pitch, so it was great to do it with them as well."