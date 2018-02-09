Cornick knew it was vital Hatters bounced back against Exeter

Hatters attacker Harry Cornick knew how important it was that Town immediately bounced back from their 3-2 defeat against Wycombe by defeating Exeter City 1-0 last weekend.

Town are yet to lose back to back league games this season and haven’t done so under boss Nathan Jones since back in September 2016 when they were beaten at home by Grimsby and then went down 2-0 at Crawley in the following match.

Cornick himself made sure that record continued, scoring the winner on 38 minutes from Dan Potts’ fine run and cross, saying: “He (Potts) was brilliant, he kept getting the better of his wide man really and kept bombing on which put them on the back foot straight away and set me up nicely.

“It was a good win, especially after what happened on Tuesday night, it was a massive game.

“It (Wycombe loss) was disappointing as I think we played quite well in that.

“We had more chances, but it was one of those days for us. It was good that was on a Tuesday and then we didn’t have long to think about it, because sometimes Saturday to Saturday, you end up thinking about the game too much.

“So we had a game straight afterwards which was brilliant to put things right.

“We’ve done really well to get the three points and dug deep to the end.”

Even though Town’s margin of victory was just the single goal, Cornick, who was alongside James Collins and Jake Jervis in a front three, knew it was just as important as then they ran roughshod over the likes of Yeovil, Stevenage and Cambridge earlier in the campaign.

He said: “It’s not the sevens and eights that we used to get, but it’s three points and at the end of the season you look back and see a win and that’s all that matters.

“We need to keep the wins ticking and keep going until the end of the season now.

“We had a lot of chances, we only took one but that was enough at the day.

“We’re a threat when we play three up top, I think we can get at any defence and we did that.

“It was only one goal, we should have been a lot more, but it was enough.”

As against Grimsby the previous weekend, Cornick had to be substituted in the closing stages and it’s something he wants to get sorted to ensure he can last the full 90.

He added: “It was a bit of cramp. I keep getting cramp at the end of the game, so I try to do my running in the game and then just blow up at the end which is a bit annoying, but we’ll get on top of that.”