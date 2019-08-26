Cornick knows he must keep on scoring to stay in Town team

Attacker Harry Cornick knows he needs to keep on finding the net if he it to keep his place in the Town team this term.

The 24-year-old was on target at Oakwell on Saturday, his second goal in three games, netting the third in a commanding 3-1 win at Barnsley.

Cornick has now started all of the Hatters' last three encounters and looks to have adapted to the step-up to the Championship, with some impressive performances in a front three with James Collins and Kazenga LuaLua.

The former Bournemouth winger said: “I’ve got to keep scoring to stay in the team, really.

“We’ve got strikers on the bench who can come in and keep us on our toes.

“I’m delighted for me, but the main thing was the three points.

“We had to win to get the confidence.

"We’ve played well in previous games but we haven’t got the results, so it’s nice to put two and two together and get the win.”

After producing a thumping header in the previous week’s 2-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion, he then kept his cool to hammer home when Andrew Shinnie’s free kick dropped invitingly inside the area with just 30 minutes on the clock.

On the strike, Cornick continued: “It has dropped nicely and Sonny (Bradley) said before the corner, ‘they’re not winning the headers here, so it could drop to you.'

"It fell to me nicely, I hit the target and it went in.

"For me, I’m delighted to get another goal and keep my account going.

“I had one similar in midweek at Sheff Wed when I’ve just snatched at it and not got good contact.

"I’ve learnt from it and put it right this week.”

Cornick, who had a major hand in Luton's opener, is now level with team-mate Collins on two goals for the season, with Town's top scorer from last term bundling over the line from close range with four minutes on the clock.

He added: “I would like (Andrew) Shinnie to put that in so no assist for me, but Jacob’s (Butterfield) come in and smashed it in. It’s a great start for us.

"It’s what he (Collins) does so well.

"When you need someone to bundle it over the line he’s always there.

"It’s good for me to score and get two, and he’s got two now as well so it’s healthy competition to keep us going."