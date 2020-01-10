Cornick knows Kenilworth Road form is vital in Luton's bid to stay up

Town attacker Harry Cornick knows his side have to make the most of their home form if they are to avoid relegation to the League One this term.

The Hatters have 20 games left his season, with 11 in front of the Kenilworth Road faithful starting on Saturday when Birmingham City visit.

Of Luton’s six Championship wins this term, four have come in Bedfordshire, where they have taken seven points out of their last 12 available.

Cornick said: “We don’t have to necessarily win all 11, but we have to win quite a few of our home games to stay up.

“It’s going to be a good test for us to stay up, going to be a good challenge, but I’m sure we can come out on top.

“Home form’s going to be massive, getting the fans behind us at home is going to be really important coming towards the last few games of the season where we need to pick up points.”

Lutons home form comes as a complete contrast to their away troubles this term as despite wins at Barnsley and Blackburn, they have lost their last 10 in all competitions on the road.

The attacker continued: “It’s been tough for us, there’s a few games we think we should have points from but we haven’t.

“We’ve been putting in some good performances, we’ve been putting in some bad performances, we’re quite an inconsistent team away from home.

“It’s quite strange really, as at home we seem to be so much better than we are away.

“I don’t know if that’s our mindset, what we’re going into games thinking, but there’s some big teams in the league and if you give them chances, they’re going to put them away.

“Once you’re on the back foot away from home it’s always going to be tough.

“But the home form’s the one we need to keep going and if we want to stay up in this division, we need to make Kenilworth Road a real fortress and pick up most of our points at home.”

Cornick did admit that being part of a run of 11 defeats from 14 has seen the Hatters confidence take something of a hit, as he said: "Obviously it’s not the best at the minute as we haven’t been picking up the results we think we should be.

“We’re quite an inconsistent team at the minute which we need to rectify if we want to pick up some points and start climbing the table.”

However, despite Town’s current predicament, Cornick insists he and his team-mates are full of belief they can escape the drop.

He added: “Massively, we wouldn’t be here if we didn’t think we could get out of this.

“We don’t think we should be in the position we’re in, we think we’re better than getting relegated this year, which is the position we’re in right now.

“So we need to all keep working hard on the training pitch and put in the performances to start climbing the table.”