Cornick ready to face an 'annoyed' Boro

Town attacker Harry Cornick knows his side need to be on their guard when they head to Stevenage this afternoon.

Luton romped to a thumping 7-1 victory in the clash at Kenilworth Road earlier in the season, with Luke Berry helping himself to a hat-trick on the day, as they sliced open their opponents time and time again.

It will be a much-changed Boro side they face at the Lamex, with boss Darren Sarll making seven signings during January, but Cornick knows fill well, the hosts will be wanting to exact some revenge for that October thrashing.

He said: “It’s a local derby, I think any fan seeing that result for their team (7-1) is going to be a bit annoyed.

“But it’s just another game for us and try to get another win. We’ve just got to look at ourselves.

“If we keep winning every game then it doesn’t really matter what the other teams do.

“We’ve just got to take every game as it comes and keep getting the wins.

“We've got a brilliant squad, there’s a lot of strength in depth here., If someone gets injured, then you’ve got someone as good to come and take their place, which is what keeps a healthy competition around the team.

"Everyone has to keep improving otherwise you’re not going to be starting the games.

Meanwhile, new loan signing from Championship side Ipswich Town, Flynn Downes added: “The boys will be training hard, training well and putting in the extra work and we’ll just go again.”