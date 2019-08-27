Cornick wants Town to keep momentum going against Bluebirds

Town striker Harry Cornick wants his side to continue the momentum gained by beating Barnsley against Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup this evening.

The Hatters went down to a stoppage time winner to the Bluebirds in the league earlier this month, but won their first league contest of the season on Saturday.

Asked whether it will be a chance for revenge versus Neil Warnock’s side, Cornick said: “I guess so. It’s important about getting this run going, getting the confidence going.

“If we lose there the confidence can die down, so we need to go there, keep our tails up and keep winning.

“That’s the winning mentality and I think that’s what we did so well last year to get promoted.

“We had the winning mentality every game. We were going into it trying to win, which was brilliant, so let’s keep that going.”

Team-mate Kazenga LuaLua added: “I watched the game against Cardiff and the boys were playing very, very well, but it was a 96-minute game and you need to be focussed all the time.

"The boys have played very, very well, but this league is tough.

"Every game you play, there’s a team you expect to not be that good and then they’re good on the day.

"It’s the Championship, it’s probably the most weird league, really.

"You just have to focus on your game, play the way you’re playing and you’ll see in the end."