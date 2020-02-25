Cornick: We owe Brentford one after 7-0 drubbing

Attacker wants to make amends for terrible defeat

Attacker Harry Cornick believes tonight's opponents Brentford are owed one by the Hatters after their hammering at Griffin Park earlier in the season.

Back in November, Luton were thumped 7-0 by the Bees, suffering a biggest league defeat since December 1966.

Ahead of this evening’s reverse fixture at Kenilworth Road, Cornick said: “I think we just owe them one really.

“It was a horrible afternoon for everyone involved.

"Everyone came away from that game defeated, that scarred us a little bit, but we’re fighting strongly now and we need to pick up three points no matter who it’s against.

“It’s just like any team, we’ve got to treat every team the same, we’ve got to try and pick on their weaknesses.

“We know their strengths, we know they're a good team, they’re an attacking threat, they’re pushing for promotion, but I think we can get some points and at home we can beat anyone.

“We’ve shown that, we’ve gone toe-to-toe with the best teams in the league and picked up results.

"It’s a massive game and then on Saturday (against Stoke) it’s another massive game.”

Town have won three out of their last six matches to give themselves a lifeline in the fight to stay up this term and could move within three points of safety tonight should they triumph and results elsewhere go their way.

Although Cornick feels the Hatters are finally adapting to life in the second tier of English football, he is also acutely aware that time is running out as well, saying "As a team we're getting better, but it’s coming to the end of the season now.

"We need to improve quicker as we haven’t got many games left to get the points we need to stay up.

"We need to go on Tuesday night and get three points at home. The run-in we've got, I think we need to make Kenilworth Road a fortress.

"We really need the fans to get behind us at home and spurs us on, because if we can win our home games then I think we can stay up."

The Hatters could be without attacking threats Izzy Brown and Kazenga LuaLua this evening, the pair missing Saturday's defeat at Charlton through sickness and injury.

Cornick knows their continued absence would be a blow, but backed the team to cope, adding: "We’ve got great strength in depth in the squad, I think that’s one of our main things.

"We’ve got players who can fill in when they need to and anyone can play, so whoever’s picked is going to do a good job.

"It’s obviously gutting to see them both miss out and they'll hopefully be back soon and helping out the team."