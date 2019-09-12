Cranie back in training Jones urges international trio to return to Club Luton ways

Hatters defender Martin Cranie is closing in on returning to first team action for Luton after stepping up his recovery this week.

The 32-year-old injured his knee ligaments in the 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday last month, and has missed Town’s three wins over Barnsley, Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town since.

However, he was involved during today’s session, with further good news about striker Danny Hylton too, as boss Graeme Jones said: “Martin’s back on the training ground today, straight line running, which is a step forward, as it’s great to see him back out there.

“Danny Hylton is making progress and young Jake Peck too. That’s where we are with injuries, so there’s a lot of pros at the minute to train.

“I’d rather deal with 24 pros or 26 pros out there then have it simple for training, as it’s getting really, really competitive and it’s exactly what we want.

“We’ve got to manage that well and I really like where the boys are.”

All three of Town’s players away on international duty, James Collins, Simon Sluga and Luke Bolton, have shown a clean bill of health on their return too, with Jones demanding they get back into the swing of things at Kenilworth Road quickly.

He added: “Touch wood, we’re fine, everybody came back from international duty, which is always the concern, in a good place, mentally and physically.

“Sometimes you can get the baggage from poor results from an international scene when you asked them to come back into Club Luton.

“So we’ve quickly reminded them they’re in Club Luton here, so James is not with the Republic of Ireland anymore, and Simon’s not with Croatia and Luke’s not with England U20s.

“They’ve got to get back in Team Luton and you’ve got to do that quickly and that’s what today has been about.”