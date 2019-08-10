Cranie believes Boro display shows there's nothing to be scared of in the Championship

Luton defender Martin Cranie declared there is nothing to be scared of in the Championship for the Hatters this season.

Town began their campaign with a 3-3 draw against Middlesbrough on Friday night, as they went toe-to-toe with their big spending opponents, who are tipped to challenge for promotion this term.

Cranie thought it was a performance that showed the squad they are more than capable at the level ahead, saying: “It was a good one to start off with, a very good game for a neutral to watch and it shows there’s nothing to be scared of in the league.

“The big teams, we’ve just got to go out and play our way to get the results.

“Obviously we conceded a few, we can iron that out, but it gives us a good look at how we can play this season.

“I thought when I came here and saw the quality we’ve got in the squad that we were going to fit in fine this season.

“It’s just good for the lads who probably haven’t played at this level before, just to see what it’s about.

“Maybe it’s a little bit quicker, a few of the lads said the tempo of the game was a bit quicker, but I thought everyone equipped themselves very well and it was a good night all round.

“It was good to get a point on the board early doors and give everyone a bit of confidence.”

Town take to the road for the first time this term when they head to Neil Warnock’s Cardiff City.

Cranie is confident that his side can take something from the game though, adding: “It’s going to be a tough game this weekend, but there’s not going to be any easy games given to us this year.

“They’ve come down from the Premier League, they’ve got some quality in their squad, but we try and focus on what we can do and the players that we’ve got here.

“I’m sure if we go down there and give it 100 per cent we can get something.

“I’ve played against his (Warnock) teams many times.

“He’s got his certain style that he likes to play, so we’ll be working on that this week and get ready to go against a strong team.

“They’ve got the big names, they’ve spent big money on the players that are expected to do well in this league and get them back out, but it doesn’t always work like that, as you’ve seen over the years.

“I think in this league it’s a case of whoever turns up on the day, wants it more, and just has that little bit of quality who wins the game.”