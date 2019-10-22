Cranie: Bristol City win announced Luton are good enough for the Championship

Luton's 3-0 win over Bristol City was an ‘announcement’ by the team that they are good enough for the Championship.

That was the view of returning defender Martin Cranie, who was back in the side after two months out with injury, to help Luton pick up a first home victory against August 31.

The fact it was against such an established side as the Robins, who could have gone top with a win themselves, and were unbeaten since the opening day, was further proof for Cranie that Town had arrived at this level now.

He said: "I think some of the performances we’ve had this season doesn’t reflect where we are in the league.

“We should have more points than we’ve got, so this is an announcement for us to say, look, we’re good enough to be in this league, and I think we’re better than the league position suggests at the minute.

"That was a proper performance wasn’t it.

"I think we were good tactically, every person who came on the pitch, including the subs were brilliant.

"Everyone knew their jobs and it was nice to get a clean sheet and the three goals.

“Our goals were brilliant, second half we had to sit in a little bit, but that’s what we were looking for, them to press on and with the spaces down the sides, Harry’s (Cornick) got his goal.

"It was a great finish, but general play, all round I thought was brilliant.

“I think it just shows this league, if you’re on it on the day, any team can beat anyone,

"I don’t think it’s down to names or anything, we were well organised, played well and showed that on our day we will beat anyone in this league."

Meanwhile, boss Graeme Jones agreed that defeating a side of the calibre of the Robins showed his side clearly belong at this level now.

He continued: "The early wins were important with Barnsley and Huddersfield here, but I think the two wins against Blackburn and against Bristol City who are proper Championship outfits, really cements our place in this league,

"Again I’m not promising anything, but you have to earn confidence, and you have to earn composure.

"You have to earn the right to be at this level and it’s your daily work, and your application to it."

Goalscorer Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu added: "We go into every game thinking we can win it.

"We’re not near the bottom, but the bottom half of the table and I think everyone thinks that’s a false position for us.

"So for us to get a win against a top five team like they were is great for us and shows we can mix it with the best of the teams in the Champ."