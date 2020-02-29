Cranie has no complaints if Rea keeps the holding role

Squad depth pleases experienced defender

Town utility player Martin Cranie has no complaints if manager Graeme Jones opts to go with Glen Rea as the holding midfielder in the club’s bid to stay up this term.

The pair have suffered with injuries this term, Rea returning from 11 months out to start seven of the last eight Championship clashes, while a knee problem has restricted Cranie's availability.

Since both being fit, Rea has got the nod over the experienced Cranie as the defensive screen, although the ex-Southampton did start in that role at Middlesbrough and was then restored to right back for the 2-1 home win over Brentford on Tuesday night.

On losing out to his team-mate, the ex-Sheffield United player said: “Glen’s come in and has been brilliant.

“He had a long injury, he’s got himself back fit, and he’s played really well since he’s been back.

“I’ve been very impressed with Glen, I hadn’t really seen too much of him before I came with his injuries.

“But I’ve been watching him over the last few weeks and been really impressed with that he’s done.

“The boys all rate him very highly, I know the staff do, so it’s good for him.

“I’m happy to play where the manager needs me on the pitch.

"At the minute if he feels that Glen needs to play in there, I’ve got no problems with that.

"It will be good for the gaffer to have a couple of boys in different positions, so when we have these three game weeks, we don’t have to roll out the same 11 from the game before.

"If they’re a bit tired, he’s got different options.

“It’s a tough, gruelling season for everyone, I can’t see there being too many teams who roll out the same 11 for the whole season.

"You need the squad, we’ve got a fairly large squad now, we’ve got a couple of boys in every position.

"So if we can keep everyone fit, keep the positive results going, the squad depth is only going to help us."