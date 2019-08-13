Cranie knows how good success in the cups can be

Defender Martin Cranie knows full well how a successful cup run can work wonders ahead of tonight’s Carabao Cup first round clash with Ipswich Town.

The 32-year-old has enjoyed plenty of good days in the FA Cup with both Barnsley and Portsmouth during his career, so would love to see the Hatters emulate that success in this competition.

He said: “It would be nice if we can get a little cup run going.

“I think it was the fifth (round) and the quarters I got to with Barnsley one year.

“We ended up playing Man City at the Etihad, so we got a good day out, but we didn’t win the game though.

“When I was at Portsmouth, I didn’t play, but they won the FA Cup.

“I was just in the squad that day, I wasn’t involved, but I’ve seen it, I’ve been in and around when someone’s had success.

“It can keep momentum winning games, whether it be the league or the cup, it just gives everyone a bit of confidence.

“If the gaffer thinks people need a run-out, lads maybe who haven’t played as much, then there’s a chance for everyone to stay match fit.”