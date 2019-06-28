Cranie ready to bring Championship experience to Town

New Town signing Martin Cranie is hopeful of passing on his undoubted experience of performing in the Championship to his new team-mates at Kenilworth Road.

The 32-year-old, who has played for the likes of Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Barnsley in his lengthy career, has also featured in the Premier League for Southampton and Hudderfield Town.

Cranie, who was at Oakwell with Luton midfielder Luke Berry, while is a good friend of club captain Alan Sheehan, said: “I’m delighted to be here.

"I’ve spoken to the manager a few times over the summer and I’m glad we finally got it over the line and I’m here now.

“I think we share quite similar views on football. He’s a lot into his tactics and how he wants to play, and the way I like to play is very similar to what he wants to do.

“As soon as we started talking about football, I thought that it would be a good fit for both of us.

“Fortunately for me over the past few years I’ve been in a few good teams and have been promoted out of this division a couple of times.

"From my point of view I know what it takes to get out of the division and I know what it’s about, so hopefully me coming in with a bit more experience than maybe some of the boys here, I can pass than on and help the younger lads.”