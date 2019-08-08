Cranie will welcome any deadline day competition

Defender Martin Cranie will welcome any deadline day additions to the Hatters squad to provide much-needed competition for places at Kenilworth Road.

With the window closing this evening, the 32-year-old is hoping that Town can do some business to ensure that the squad is strong for their Championship campaign, even if it means bringing a player to challenge for his right back berth.

Speaking to the Luton News, Cranie said: “It’s good, I think you need a bit of depth in your squad.

“The games come thick and fast this year, there’s a lot of Saturday, Tuesday games, so it will be good to have a few more bodies through the door to compete in positions.

"I think it spurs the lads on, so that no-one can rest and think ‘I’m playing Saturday,’ if there’s someone waiting behind you ready to step in.”

Premier League and Championships clubs have until 5pm to bring players in, and on whether he will be keeping a close interest on the deals, Cranie continued: “I’ll probably have a look later when its all finished around 5 o’clock and see who’s gone where.

“I’ll be keeping an eye out to see what we’re doing, see who’s coming in, but I won’t be focussing too much on it.”

Town have been rumoured to make attempts to strengthen the full back area even further after Jack Stacey joined Premier League Bournemouth in the summer.

Cranie was given the nod against Middlesbrough on Friday night, scoring the second goal in a 3-3 draw and naturally wants to keep his place at Cardiff this weekend.

He said: “Over the last few years I haven’t tended to be starting as much, I’ve been in and out and its been quite tough as everyone wants to play.

“So I made the decision this year to come and hopefully start the games from the start of the season.

“I was delighted to get picked to play Friday, so nothing’s given from here on in, I’ve got to continue to play well to keep my shirt.”

Speaking about his first appearance for the club, boss Graeme Jones added: “When we signed Martin Cranie I felt safe because I knew the character, I knew the type of qualities,

“He’s got great composure, got unbelievable experience at this level and he used a lot of it as it was a difficult test against (Ashley) Fletcher, but I thought he coped with it really well.”