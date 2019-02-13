Cummings happy to make a real impact for Luton

New Town signing Jason Cummings was glad to make an instant impact on his Luton debut at the weekend.

The deadline day signing from Nottingham Forest was introduced into the fray on 82 minutes, with the hosts’ 1-0 to the good.

I was delighted to contribute to a couple of goals, it was a good day. Jason Cummings

By the full time whistle, Cummings had two assists to his name, both for fellow sub George Moncur, as he said: “It was brilliant, I was happy to make my debut, most importantly we got the three points, with a good 3-0 victory.

“I was delighted to contribute to a couple of goals, it was a good day.

“It was a hard game, tough opposition, they were big and strong and made it hard for us. The pitch wasn’t the best either, so it was quite tough, but we got the job done, got the three points and three goals.”

While viewing from the sidelines, Cummings was looking for anything he could exploit in the Chairboys’ defence. He continued: “I couldn’t wait to get on. I was just watching the defenders and seeing what I could do when I came on, so I was glad I came on and made an impact.

“It’s what I do, watch the defenders, watch the way they move, see what I can do when I come on and their weaknesses.”

For Moncur’s first, Cummings took a wonderful touch to bring Jack Stacey’s ball forward under control, weaved around two markers and once his shot was saved, saw Moncur gratefully tap home.

He said: “I managed to get round a couple and thought ‘keep going, keep going.’

“I actually struck it well and the keeper made a good save, but I was happy that Moncs was there to tap it in.

“I was gutted not to score, but managed to set up a couple and we got three points.”

The second saw Cummings teasing the visiting defence, before teeing up Moncur to caress into the bottom corner. He continued: “It was a great finish from Moncs. I just laid it to him and he’s done the hard work and scored.”

Cummings would now love to get his chance from the start, but appreciates that might take time in a side now 19 games unbeaten in the Football League.

He added: “The boys have been different class, I’m enjoying it so far, Mick’s (Harford) been brilliant, so its been good.

“I can’t wait to get going again. It’s hard to get a game in the team as the boys have been that good, but whenever I get the chance to come on, I’ll give 100 per cent.

“It’s (competition) a good thing though, makes you play better, keeps you on your toes, and makes you work harder.”