Cummings: Teddy Sheringham? I’m Ruud van Cumm-dog!

Hatters boss Mick Harford compared Luton’s on-loan striker Jason Cummings to former England and Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham.

The 23-year-old produced an inch-perfect finish to earn Town a point during their 2-2 draw with Blackpool on Saturday.

It drew glowing praise from Harford when talking to the press afterwards, as he said: “That’s what he does, he’s quite sublime.

“He’s a Teddy Sheringham-esque, he just rolls them in the bottom corner here and there when he gets those opportunities.

“It was a testament to their respect for this football club that we were down to 10 men and they just sat off.

“We just thought there’s no real space to work in, we just had to get someone who we thought might be clinical in those tight areas and Jason did that.”

On Harford’s comments, Cummings added: “Teddy Sheringham, he’s not really my era.

“I used to get called Ruud van Nistelrooy, Ruud van Cumm-dog, but Teddy Sheringham, I’ve never been compared to Teddy, but I’ll take it.”