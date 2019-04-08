Cummings thought Moncur had won it for the Hatters

George Moncur almost wins it for the Hatters against Blackpool
Town saviour Jason Cummings thought he was going to be upstaged by fellow substitute George Moncur during Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Blackpool.

After Cummings had equalised, Moncur had the opportunity to win it in stoppage time and bring the house down, denied by a combination of visiting defender Ben Heneghan and keeper Christoffer Mafoumbi.

The on-loan Nottingham Forest striker said: “I put my money on George there.

"It wasn’t an easy chance, the keeper did well, came out and made himself big, and it was a good save.

“He was kicking himself a wee bit, but I don’t think it was a clear cut chance.

“At the end, I thought we probably had better chances than them.

“We could have nicked it, but we probably would take a point with 10 men.

“It would have been scenes if we managed to nick it at the end, but it could be a massive point.”

Midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu was another who thought Town could have snatched the victory.

He continued: “Jase came on, scored and I thought we dominated the game after and unlucky Moncs couldn’t chip the keeper.

“The keeper came out well, but two-two’s a fair result and another point for us to our main goal of the Championship.”

Boss Mick Harford added: “In the last minute, it should have been a victory if George had finished off, but fair play to them, they were brilliant the lads.”