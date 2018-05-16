Cuthbert departs as Luton release five

Luton Town have confirmed that club captain Scott Cuthbert is one of five to leave the Kenilworth Road after manager Nathan Jones announced his retained list this morning.

Fellow centre half Johnny Mullins has also not been offered a new deal, along with midfielders Jordan Cook, Lawson D’Ath and Kavan Cotter.

Cuthbert, who joined Luton from Leyton Orient in May 2015, skippered the Hatters for the majority of his 111 appearances, scoring four times, as his campaign was restricted by injury this term, playing 25 games.

Mullins, 32, featured in 51 matches for Luton after arriving from Oxford United in the summer of 2016, netting three goals, as he played 22 times this year, while 28-year-old Cook, scored five times in 58 games since joining from Walsall at the same time.

Midfielder D’Ath bagged one goal in 26 matches during his 18 months at Kenilworth Road, while academey graduate Cotter played two games in total, scoring once, spending the majority of this season on loan at Hitchin Town and Oxford City.

Town’s two loan players have also gone back to their parent clubs, with Andrew Shinnie and Flynn Downes returning to Birmingham City and Ipswich Town respectively.