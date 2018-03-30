Cuthbert felt Town let Berry down in United loss

Luton skipper Scott Cuthbert felt that he had his team-mates had let midfielder Luke Berry down with their display during this afternoon’s 2-0 defeat at Colchester United.

With just two minutes on the clock, the summer signing from Cambridge caught his studs in the turf and suffered a truly horrific injury, with what was later confirmed as a dislocated left ankle and possible fracture.

After lengthy treatment, Town then conceded just minutes after the restart and were 2-0 behind at the break, both goals coming from set-pieces.

They rallied in the second period, going close on a number of occasions, but only had Danny Hylton’s late penalty to show for their efforts, as Cuthbert said: “We felt like we’ve let him down a little bit.

“We’ve owed him a performance, he’s been fantastic since he signed for the club, played almost every minute of every game, we should have done it for him.

“We should have went out there and put a performance in, ground out a 1-0 win or whatever we could do, but we never, so we feel like we’ve let him down.”

On the actual injury itself, Cuthbert, who was visibly shaken by the incident during the game and when talking to the press, said: “That was tough to watch to be honest, tough to see.

“It’s certainly the worst thing I’ve ever seen on a football park that’s for sure.

“We know he’s in hospital now and he’s in good hands, so all the lads, all our thoughts are with him at the moment.

“Horrendous, honestly, I can’t exaggerate enough how horrible that was to see that.”

Despite the players clearly affected by the severity of the injury, Cuthbert wasn’t using that to justify their poor first half display, as he added: “You can use what happened to Luke as an excuse, but it wasn’t an excuse.

“We never started right, even before the injury. The first long ball we’ve lost a header, lost a second ball and that was kind of the story of the first half to be honest.

“We just never got going and when you give teams two goals advantage, although we’ve done it in the past and come back, it’s always tough to come back from it.

“It’s not good enough, we’ve spoken about it, the gaffer’s been on about it all week, build into the game, build into the game, don’t concede early, be patient and the goals will come, like we did against Barnet.

“But when you concede so early on against two set-pieces, we’re strong against set-pieces as well, it’s massively disappointing.

“You’ve got a mountain to climb, especially with conditions, it’s wet, it’s windy, they can sit back, they've got big, strong boys and it was disappointing.”