Cuthbert in contention to face Crewe

Hatters club captain Scott Cuthbert is back in contention to face Crewe Alexandra this afternoon.

The 30-year-old missed last weekend’s 3-0 win at Yeovil after going off in the 2-1 victory over Mansfield at the start of the month due to a recurrence of his groin injury.

However, when asked if he was available to feature against the Railwaymen today, boss Nathan Jones said: “He overstretched a little bit and played some big minutes after coming back from an injury and he came back quickly, quicker than normal.

“So it was just a little fatigue over-stretch injury, but it's good news.

“He saw a specialist in the week, he's in contention for the weekend and that's the main thing that we've got him back.

“It’s not an injury that requires anything, it's just game management really and he's a bit of a warrior, so he'll play through pain more than most.”

Glen Rea replaced Cuthbert to partner Alan Sheehan at Huish Park last weekend, but Jones has other options available to him as well, adding: “We've got good competition there in terms of Johnny Mullins and Lloyd Jones also who gets better every day and is very, very unfortunate not to be playing as he's had to show real patience.

“But the attitude he’s showing and the way he's developing is wonderful, so we're excited about him.

"Then to have four or five centre halves at the club shows we've got strength in depth and Glen's done well since he’s come in.”