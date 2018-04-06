Cuthbert not expected to face Glovers

Hatters defender Scott Cuthbert isn’t expected to be fit in time to face Yeovil Town this weekend after suffering a recurrence of his groin problem.

The Luton skipper, who missed almost four months of the season due to injury, had to go off in the first half of the 2-1 victory over Mansfield on Saturday, replaced by Glen Rea.

On his progress this week, boss Nathan Jones said: “It’s a muscular thing in and around his groin area which he’s had a little issue with before.

"He’s played four or five 90 minutes now and maybe it was just one 90 minutes too far.

"We’re always mindful of, when do we pull him back out again because he has muscular niggles really and that was one game to far.

"We said the pitches at the minute are very heavy, they take it out of you and that’s all, so it is more days than weeks or months or anything.”

Midfielder Lawson D’Ath is also closer to a return having not featured since the 1-1 draw at Cambridge in early March.

Jones added: “He’s getting there, it's a tricky little injury the medial.

"They’re niggling injuries, they’re not serious or anything, but they cause you glimpses of pain when you do certain things that a footballer needs to do.

"That was probably my worst injury I had, they’re only little injuries, but they’re literally a pain to have as you can’t rush them.

"They don’t heal any quicker than they heal, but they hinder you doing the essential things that a footballer needs to do.”