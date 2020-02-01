Daniels looking forward to heading back to the Hawthorns again

Defender signed his first pro contract with the Baggies

Town defender Donervon Daniels is hoping to get the chance to take on his former side when the Hatters head to West Bromwich Albion this afternoon.

The centre half moved to the Hawthorns in 2009 from Reading and quickly made himself a regular in the Baggies' FA Premier Academy League U18s side before moving up to captain the U21s.

He was awarded with first professional contract soon afterwards, named Albion's 2011/12 Young Player of the Year, but never made a first team appearance for the club, instead loaned to Tranmere Rovers, Gillingham, Blackpool and Aberdeen, before joining Wigan Athletic permanently in June 2015.

With Matty Pearson an injury doubt, then Daniels, who scored his first goal for Luton on Tuesday night, could well be involved in the squad once more, and wants to follow up the midweek win over Derby with another positive result.

He said: "It's against another big team, my old team, I'm looking forward to that one personally.

"We’re not naive, we know it’s an uphill battle but we’ve got nothing to lose at this present moment.

"All we’ve got to do is perform exactly how we know we can and the rest will take care of itself."

The manner in which Town fought back to defeat Derby, trailing 1-0 on the hour and then grabbing a late winner, showed Daniels there is plenty of fight in the squad to stay up.

He said: "That performance, those points, god willing just keeps pushing us in the right direction

“We’re confident that we’ll go out there and put on a performance and then what comes after that, we’ll just have to take.

"We’re positive, we have a positive feel.

"I feel like we believe in each other and we just want to keep putting in performances that everybody will be proud to be part of, the fans, the boys, everybody.

“It can only help us and can only give us more belief to take into Saturday."

Boss Graeme Jones has also noticed an extra edge to training fresh from defeating the Rams to end a winless run stretching back to early December.

He added: "It’s more, it's not the spring in their stride, it’s the spring mentally, you feel like you’re in a better place, you can see that as belief there.

"I like where the lads are, but again I’ll go back to the Forest game, it’s been here a little bit of time now.

We need to put that into practice again and that’s where the challenge is and the responsibility lies.

"That’s all I’ve said to the boys, you look after yourself now, no messing about, it’s business time.

"Everybody’s writing us off and we’ve got a little feeling in there, we’re going to West Brom on Saturday and we’ll have a right go.

“I look at our away performance at Forest, that gave me great comfort, great heart, hopefully we can reproduce that and get a positive result."