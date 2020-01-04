Daniels starts for a much-changed Hatters at Bournemouth

Luton boss Graeme Jones has made nine changes for this evening's FA Cup third round clash at Bournemouth, including handing a debut to defender Donervon Daniels.

The 26-year-old joined Town in the summer, but has been on loan with League One Doncaster Rovers for the past four months.

Striker Elliot Lee returns for his first appearance since later September, while Harry Cornick is back to face the club where he started his career.

Simon Sluga, Glen Rea, Jacob Butterfield, Andrew Shinnie, George Moncur and Lloyd Jones also come in, with only Matty Pearson and Alan Sheehan keeping their places from the New Year's Day defeat at Millwall.

Hosts Bournemouth make six changes, with Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson included, while big money signing from Anfield, Dominic Solanke also plays.

Hatters: Simon Sluga, Matty Pearson, Alan Sheehan (C), Lloyd Jones, Donervon Daniels, Glen Rea, Jacob Butterfield, Andrew Shinnie, George Moncur, Harry Cornick, Elliot Lee.

Subs: James Shea, James Collins, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Luke Berry, Luke Bolton, Kazenga LuaLua, James Bree.

Cherries: Mark Travers, Simon Francis, Andrew Surman, Dominic Solanke, Junior Stanislas, Diego Rico, Harry Wilson, Ryan Fraser, Jack Simpson, Philip Billing, Chris Mepham.

Subs: Aaron Ramsdale, Steve Cook, Jefferson Lerma, Callum Wilson, Sam Surridge, Gavin Kilkenny, Alex Dobre.