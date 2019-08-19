Daniels still training with Luton as Jones doesn't rule out signing free agents

Former Blackpool defender Donervon Daniels is continuing to train with the Hatters as he looks for a new club term.

The 25-year-old, who has also played for Wigan Athletic and West Bromwich Albion during his career, has been with the Hatters since pre-season.

On Daniels, who featured 30 times for the Tangerines last campaign Town chief Graeme Jones said: “He’s done great Donovan.

“We’ve just given him a place to come and train, he’s someone who Gary Brabin knows well and maybe it will suit Donovan and it’ll suit us.

“We are just helping him out at the minute, but also having a look in the process.”

When asked if he was looking at any other free agents, with the possibility of adding to his squad, Jones added: “I think you always have to be open-minded.

“We haven’t got a priority in any position, but there are always one or two names who get thrown up.

“It’s good to have a look at Donovan at the minute because he’s in that category.”