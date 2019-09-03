Date announced for Luton's Carabao Cup clash with Foxes

Luton have confirmed that their Carabao Cup third round clash at home to Premier League side Leicester City will take place on Tuesday, September 24, kick-off at 7.45pm.

The Hatters reached this stage having defeated Ipswich Town and Cardiff City, whilst the Foxes, who have ex-Town defender James Justin in their ranks, saw off Newcastle United in the second round.

Tickets will be sold at category B prices, and are on sale to season ticket holders at one per season ticket from 10am on Wednesday.

The Oak Road will be visiting supporters only, while season Ticket holders will be able to purchase their own seat from 10am on Wednesday until close of business on Tuesday, September 10.

Season ticket holders in the Oak Road will have the opportunity to purchase their one seat from non-season ticket holder seats in other areas of the ground until this date.

From Wednesday, September 11, season ticket holder seats will be released and all seats will be available on general sale, as at this point season ticket holders will be able to book any additional tickets they require.

Prices are: Adult: £25. O65/U22: £19. O75/U19: £16, U17: £9. U10: £6.