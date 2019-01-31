DEADLINE DAY: Harford expects to make two signings

Luton interim boss Mick Harford has revealed he is looking to bring in striker and a centre half ahead of the transfer window closing at 11pm this evening.

The Hatters chief has so far seen defender Lloyd Jones move back to former club Plymouth Argyle on loan until the end of the season.

When asked about any new arrivals at Kenilworth Road on deadline, Harford, who has already seen George Moncur join George Thorne at Kenilworth Road this month, said: "Hopefully we’ll have two players in later this afternoon or evening.

"All the paperwork’s getting done, so hopefully we’ll have a couple of players in, one will be a centre half and one will be a striker.

“He’ll (the defender) be a big addition, he’s a well known centre half and got great experience."