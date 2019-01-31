DEADLINE DAY: Luton defender moves to Plymouth on loan

Luton Town defender Lloyd Jones has returned to former club Plymouth Argyle on loan until the end the season.

The 23-year-old began his career at Home Park, as the Pilgrims sold him as an academy prospect to Premier League giants Liverpool in 2011.

Jones, who signed for the Hatters from Anfield for an undisclosed fee a year ago today, has made just six appearances for the Hatters in all competitions.

His last start came in the Checkatrade Trophy penalty shootout defeat to Southend United back in December, while he hasn't featured in the league since coming off the bench late on in the 3-1 win at Gillingham on November 24.