DEADLINE DAY: Luton expect Justin and co to stay put

Luton interim boss Mick Harford is confident of keeping the likes of James Justin and his highly sought after team-mates at Kenilworth Road ahead of this evening’s transfer deadline.

With Town at the top of the table, there have been rumours surrounding the Justin and other players such as Jack Stacey, Elliot Lee and Harry Cornick in the last month.

However, speaking to the press this afternoon, Harford doesn’t anticipate anyone leaving, saying: “No, there’s been no bids and a bid won’t come in today.

"It’s too late for that type of business I think.

“There’s been no bids so hopefully there isn’t any, we secure the squad and keep them all together for the final run-in.”

Defender Lloyd Jones has left the club on loan for Plymouth Argyle and he might not be the only one departing temporarily, as Harford added: “We’re looking to get games into some of the players, so some of younger ones, the players on the periphery, will probably be going out on loan to get some games, get some experience.

“They can go away and get that experience of playing against men, playing in league football and coming back to Luton as better players.”