DEADLINE DAY: Luton striker Jarvis loaned to Falkirk

Luton striker Aaron Jarvis has moved to north of the border to join Scottish Championship side Falkirk, subject to international clearance.

The 21-year-old, who joined the Hatters late on transfer deadline day in August 2017 from non-league Basingstoke Town, will try and help the Bairns in their battle against relegation.

Jarvis has 14 appearances so far at Kenilworth Road, with his six starts all coming in the Checkatrade Trophy – as have his two goals.

He has been on the bench in recent weeks with Danny Hylton suspended, and after bringing him to the club, Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon, said: “Aaron will be relatively unknown to a lot of Falkirk fans, but we have done our homework and are really pleased to bring him here.

"We have been speaking to Luton with regards to Aaron for a number of weeks now and are really pleased that they have, today, agreed to let him come out on loan.

“Both myself and Darren know Mick Harford at Luton well and Aaron was highly recommended by him.

"We have watched him twice in person and he impressed us and will give us more options in attack.”