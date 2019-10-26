Defender insists Luton can win on the road at Birmingham

Full back Dan Potts insists the Hatters can to Birmingham City with the expectation of winning their third away game in the Championship this season.

The Blues are in fine form at St Andrews, with four wins from six, including back-to-back victories.

However, after Town’s 3-2 defeat at Fulham on Wednesday night, Potts believes his side can approach the contest with a degree of confidence.

He said: “We’ve ended on, I wouldn’t say a high, but we’ve ended the game well (at Craven Cottage).

“We’ve got to carry that on to the start, we can’t start the game like we did tonight, especially away.

“It will be another tough test, another different test, but it’s one we’ve definitely not got to fear.

“We’ve definitely got to be going there expecting to win, at least getting a result, and I’m fully confident the boys can rest up and go again.

“We’ve got take pride, all right we lost, but we beat Bristol City, beat Blackburn away, we can beat these teams and I’m sure we’ll give a good account of ourselves on Saturday.”

The fact that Town have enjoyed back-to-back promotions in the last seasons is another reason why Potts feels his team-mates can be so optimistic ahead of the fixture.

He continued: “The one thing for me is because we’re so used to winning games.

“Last year we were so used to winning games, and you see the performances we put in.

“Our better performances are when we don’t just, not sit in, but try to get a result, that’s not what we’re used to.

“We have had to adapt to that this year, look at Saturday against Bristol City, that was us at our best, because it’s playing at home and you’re beating these teams.

“That’s what we’ve been used to in the last two years, and there’s no reason why we can’t take that into this year.

“It’s just it is a step up, there is an adaptation to it, but I think moving forward, there’s nothing to fear for us.”

Potts himself is back in the side after a lengthy spell on the sidelines last term, when James Justin, who has since joined Leicester City, was first choice.

However, he was a regular off the bench during the second half of the campaign which meant he kept his head in the game, adding: “Obviously I didn’t play as much as I wanted to, but because you’re in such a good position moving forward. mentally you’re always switched on.

“There wasn’t a moment for me to just sit back and think, ‘I’m not playing,’ I was coming on a lot and it’s just mentally keeping yourself prepared to play and that’s a big thing.

“As soon as you switch off, your mind starts drifting elsewhere, that’s when it becomes, it’s dangerous.

“We had that winning run, we knew we were getting close to winning the league, getting promoted, those things keep you mentally switched on, even if you’re not playing as much as you want.

“I know I pride myself on making sure I’m ready at all times and whenever I’m called upon I’ll make sure I’ll do as well as I can.

“But I’ve had a great pre-season, and it’s just now, the games are coming thick and fast.

“You have got to be mentally switched on at all times in these games, and that’s one thing I’m thriving on.”

Although Town are playing their third match in a week and second in two days, Potts wasn’t worried about the physical exertions, adding: “We’ve just got to leave it all out there really.

“All right we’ve got a game in 48 hours, but the lads put in a hell of a shift.

“It’s not like we’ve got one eye on Saturday, or one eye on the next game, it’s literally emptying yourself in those 90 minutes to try and get a result.”