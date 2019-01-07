Derby midfielder Thorne wants to thrive with Luton

Derby County midfielder George Thorne believes he can thrive at Kenilworth Road after completing a loan move until the end of the season.

Although the 26-year-old hasn't played for the Rams' first team this term, he has been a regular in the U23s side, while did make 22 appearances last season, until suffering a double broken leg.

However, Thorne insists he is fully fit for his stint with the Hatters and wants to show Luton fans just what he is capable of.

He said: "Nathan (Jones) ran through what he knew about me, the direction the club is heading in, the way he plays, the philosophy and environment of the football club, and all of it was very positive.

“Personally I thought it was somewhere I could thrive at and somewhere I wanted to join.

"I’ve been playing as much as I can at Derby. I’ve been training every day and I’m in the best shape I could be in.

“I want to get up to speed as quickly as possible, as I expect the intensity is a little bit higher than playing U23s, but I’m ready to dive in and get working.”

Thorne, who grew up in Bedford where his family still live, and went to Biddenham Upper School, expects to be inundated with requests to watch him play, adding: "I’ve been away for a few years, but I’m back local now so I’m sure I’ll be getting asked for a few tickets here and there!

"It’ll be nice to be around the family and the main thing for me is to get going with the football and continue what the lads have started.”