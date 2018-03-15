Downes called up by England U19s

Luton Town's on-loan midfielder Flynn Downes has been called up by the England U19s for this month's Elite Round qualifiers in Macedonia.

The Young Lions face opposition from Hungary (March 21), Latvia (March 24) and Macedonia (March 27) in Skopje as they bid to seal a place in the Euro Finals in Finland this summer.

Downes, who signed for the Hatters from Championship side Ipswich Town on transfer deadline day, has won three caps for the England U19s before, making his debut in September 2017 against Germany.

It means he will miss the League Two clash against Barnet on Saturday, March 24, as England progressed to the Elite Round in November, after picking up victories over Faroe Islands, Iceland and hosts Bulgaria in the first qualifying round in November.

Downes will meet up with manager Paul Simpson and the squad, which includes Manchester City's Phil Foden, on Sunday before travelling to Skopje for the games.

Goalkeepers: Ellery Balcombe (Brentford); Jamie Cumming (Chelsea).

Defenders: Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea); Edward Francis (Manchester City); Reece James (Chelsea); Dujon Sterling (Chelsea); Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur); Ben Wilmot (Stevenage).

Midfielders: Flynn Downes (Luton Town, loan from Ipswich Town);Elliot Embleton (Sunderland); Adam Lewis (Liverpool); Mason Mount (Vitesse Arnhem, loan from Chelsea); Tristan Nydam (Ipswich Town); Joe Willock (Arsenal).

Forwards: Ben Brereton (Nottingham Forest); Phil Foden (Manchester City); George Hirst (Sheffield Wednesday); Reiss Nelson (Arsenal); Edward Nketiah (Arsenal); Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund).