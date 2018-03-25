Downes plays a full part as England U19s defeat Latvia

Hatters’ on-loan midfielder Flynn Downes helped England U19s take another step towards this summer’s Euro Finals, with a 3-0 victory over Latvia on Saturday.

A brace from Mason Mount and a strike from Eddie Nketiah made it two wins from two games in their Elite Qualifying Round in Hungary.

Downes, who joined Luton from Ipswich Town until the end of the season on deadline day, was in from the start as Paul Simpson’s side took just over 20 minutes to break the deadlock, Chelsea's Mount putting the Young Lions in front at the National Arena.

Arsenal forward Nketiah doubled the advantage early in the second half to put England on course before Mount added his second in the 82nd minute.

The final group game with Macedonia on Tuesday will kick-off at 1pm.

England: 1 Ellery Balcombe (Brentford), 2 Reece James (Chelsea), 3 Adam Lewis (Liverpool), 4 Flynn Downes (Luton Town, loan from Ipswich Town), 5 Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur), 6 Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea) (C), 7 Reiss Nelson (Arsenal), 8 Joe Willock (Arsenal), 10 Mason Mount (Vitesse Arnhem, loan from Chelsea), 11 Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), 15 George Hirst (Sheffield Wednesday).

Substitutes used: 17 Ed Francis (Manchester City) for Lewis 68, 18 Elliot Embleton (Sunderland) for Nelson 71, 20 Ben Wilmot (Stevenage) for Tanganga 84

Substitutes not used: 13 Jamie Cumming (Chelsea), 9 Ben Brereton (Nottingham Forest), 12 Dujon Sterling (Chelsea), 14 Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), 16 Phil Foden (Manchester City), 19 Marcus McGuane (Barcelona).