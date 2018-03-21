Downes starts as England U19s beat Hungary

On-loan Luton Town midfielder Flynn Downes started for England U19s as they won 4-1 against Hungary in their Euro Championship U19 qualifier in Skopje this afternoon.

After falling behind in the first half, Englannd then drew level when Chelsea’s Mason Mount slotted home.

Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson made it 2-1, before he added his second and then Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho completed the scoring late on.

Downes will hope to be involved against, Latvia on Saturday and Macedonia next Tuesday as they bid to seal a place in the Euro Finals in Finland this summer.

On his call-up, Hatter boss Nathan Jones said: “They’ve watched him and I have spoken to Paul Simpson the manager there and the people I know within the England set-up, he’s a big part of what they do.

“He’s played well when he’s been away with them before.

“Obviously he has come here and has done well, and when they have watched him, he has impressed.

“It’s good, he’s come here to continue his development albeit whilst trying to get us promoted. It’s disappointing for us, we know he’ll be out of our squad, but at least we are part and parcel of his continued development.”

When asked if Downes had impressed so far during his seven appearances for Luton, Jones added: “I think he has, especially at home. Away from home he has had to dig in slightly more, he hasn’t been as fluent away, but neither have our performances away from home.

“At home we have really shown some quality, he’s been part and parcel of some real good performances in terms of the Exeter game and the Crawley game.

“Even the Accrington game and the Cheltenham games, we moved the ball very well and we did what we had to do.

“It’s just circumstances have meant we haven’t picked up the points we would have liked to have done.”

England U19s: Ellery Balcombe, Reece James, Adam Lewis, Flynn Downes, Japhet Tanganga, Trevoh Chalobah, Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock,

Ben Brereton, Mason Mount, Eddie Nketiah.