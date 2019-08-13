Downes wants to make his Kenilworth Road return this evening

Former Hatters midfielder Flynn Downes would love to be involved on his return to Kenilworth Road this evening.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of the 2017-18 campaign with Luton on loan from Ipswich, featuring 10 times as Town won promotion from League Two.

He has since broken into the Tractor Boys team, playing 31 games last term, and starting both matches this season.

Speaking to iFollow Ipswich, Downes said: “Luton are a good side and it will be tough but we go out looking to win every game right now.

“Whatever competition it is you want to win games and we need to try and get some momentum going.

“They're a club I know well too and I loved my time there.

“The fans and staff were really good to me and I'm looking forward to going back. I'd like to be involved.

“They definitely looked like a side on the up when I was with them.

“I was there when they went up from League Two but I'm certainly not surprised to see where they are now. They deserve it.

"I expect Kenilworth Road to be rocking but we'll make sure we're focused on getting the result we want."

Whether Downes starts or not remains to be seen, with boss Paul Lambert confirming he will be swapping his team around from the one who drew 1-1 against Sunderland on Saturday.

The Town chief said: “We have to change the team and give players who didn’t start against Sunderland a go.

“We are playing Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday all the way through August. There are too many games in my opinion.

“We will see how Judgey (Alan Judge) is because he played 50 minutes or so on Saturday.

“Emyr Huws needs game time. We will definitely change it around because we have to.”

Keeper Will Norris is expected to make his Blues debut after signing on loan from Wolves, as he added: “This is a good competition and a good opportunity for me and some of the lads to show what we can offer.

"I'm itching to get going.

“Every game is important to me generally speaking but in the goalkeeping role particularly you have to take the chances you get to impress.”