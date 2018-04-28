Dreamer Hart believes title is still possible for Luton

Self-confessed dreamer Paul Hart still believes that Luton can be crowned League Two champions this season.

The Hatters need to win both their final matches of the season and hope that leaders Accrington don’t take a single point in that time.

However, Town’s assistant boss insists top spot, saying: “It’s about finishing the season off for me, if we’ve got an outside chance of being champions, I’m a dreamer as well, so I know they only want one point, but I’m a dreamer.

“You look at Newcastle last year who got the championship after Brighton had got promoted, and it all went pear shaped for Brighton.

"It does happen, doesn’t it, so keep that dream alive, we want to finish off properly, want to finish the game properly, play the game properly, and win.”

Standing in Town’s way of achieving their goal is a Forest Green Rovers side who have secured their place in League Two for another season after winning promotion from the National League last term.

With 24-goal hitman Christian Doidge and experienced striker Reuben Reid leading the line, boss Nathan Jones knows they are dangerous opponents.

He said: “They’re a good, expansive football side.

“They try to play, got good players, the front two are very, very dangerous.

“I don’t think Forest Green have actually played one game this year looking to defend anything.

“They’re quite an expansive attacking minded side, but it’s all about us this weekend.

“I do not care with what motivation they come here, for us, only a win will do, so we won’t change any aspect of our game, because we’ve never gone out at Kenilworth Road thinking, 'maybe get a draw here.'

"So nothing changes for us, I can’t affect what Forest Green have done, what they’re going to do, their mindset, what I can affect is what happens with Luton and that’s what we’ll do.”

Jones will make sure his side go out to triumph whatever is happening elsewhere though, adding: “We have to do something, we have to win the game, nothing else is good enough.

"Probably for three minutes of the whole season which happened on Saturday that I actually sat and was content with a draw, because we knew of everything else, but that’s three minutes of a whole season.

"I’ve never made a negative step to secure just a draw, so that won’t change this weekend for us, nothing’s going to change for us, it’s all about us.”