Early start for Luton's FA Cup trip to Owls

Luton have confirmed the kick off for their FA Cup third round clash at Sheffield Wednesday next month has been brought forward.

The match at Hillsborough will take place as scheduled on Saturday, January 5, but start at the earlier time of 12.30pm as a result of its selection for live international broadcast.

Ticket prices have been announced, with Adults: £15; Seniors/U21s: £10 and U17s: £5.

Season ticket holders and members of both clubs (advance only), will be: Adults: £12; Seniors/U21s: £8; U17s: £3.

Should a replay be required, it will take place at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday, January 15, subject to TV selections, kicking off at 7.45pm.

A new date for the home Sky Bet League One fixture against Portsmouth originally scheduled for Saturday, January 5 will be announced in due course.