Ex-Hatter backs Luton to be challenging for promotion in League One

Former Hatter Lawson D’Ath believes that his old club have every chance of challenging for a second successive promotion next season.

Town had two experiences of what life will be like in the third tier of English football last term, as they beat League One Portsmouth 1-0 in the FA Cup last term and drew 0-0 with a virtually full strength Peterborough in the Checkatrade Trophy, only losing on penalties.

Anything can happen really, so I’d expect Luton to be up there. Lawson D’Ath

With that in mind D’Ath, who was released by boss Nathan Jones at the end of the campaign, thinks Luton have already shown they can cope, saying: “I think we proved it when we played Peterborough.

“They played pretty much 10 of their starting 11 and I know it’s only a cup game, but we made 11 changes and we drew 0-0.

“Arguably on the day if we’d have finished our chances, we would have won the game.

“They were in and around it, so that said something in itself.

“I’m sure with the changes that they bring in, they’ll be strong and around the play-offs maybe. Anything can happen really, so I’d expect Luton to be up there.”