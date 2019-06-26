Ex-Hatter Gambin heads to Colchester

Former Town winger Luke Gambin has signed for League Two side Colchester following his departure from Kenilworth Road.

The 26-year-old joined Luton from Barnet in January 2017 for an undisclosed fee, going on to play 38 times in total, scoring three goals.

He only featured once last term though and was loaned out to Crawley Town, before being released by the Hatters in the summer.

U's head coach John McGreal said of the Maltese international: "We are really pleased to have signed Luke up.

"We originally enquired about him in January so when we knew he would be available this summer, we were quick to move in for him.

"He's been away with Malta and has spoken to one or two other clubs so we've had to bide our time a little, but he was delighted to sign for us here at Colchester.

"He is left footed, so will give us some balance on that side of the pitch, but can play across the attacking third, so his flexibility will be a positive asset for us."