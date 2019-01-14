Ex-Hatter Grant heads from Forest to Stags

Former Luton midfielder Jorge Grant has left Nottingham Forest to join League Two promotion-chasers Mansfield Town on loan.

The 24-year-old saw his spell at Kenilworth Road cut short last week, having made 22 appearances for the Hatters, scoring four goals.

Grant, who spent last season on loan at Notts County, scoring 19 times in 56 games, being named in the PFA League Two Team of the Year, heads to a side sitting fifth in the table.

Stags boss David Flitcroft said: “The relationship he has with Tyler (Walker, on loan from Nottingham Forest) was an important factor in his signing and their link up on the pitch will be so important in moving forward.

"Jorge represents real quality in the final third and we’re talking about somebody who is clinical and productive in that top part of the pitch with assists and goals."