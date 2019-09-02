Ex-Hatter Mackail-Smith joins Boro from Wycombe on deadline day

Former Luton striker Craig Mackail-Smith has joined League Two Stevenage on loan from Wycombe Wanderers until January 2020.

The 35-year-old, who netted five times in 40 games for the Hatters during his two years at Kenilworth Road from 2015-17, is yet to feature for the Chairboys this term.

He managed three goals in 16 matches during another loan spell at Notts County last term and joins a Stevenage team who are currently second bottom in their division.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth said: "Craig’s an excellent professional who’s made a number of really important contributions for us in his two years here, but the strong competition for places up front has meant that he hasn’t been able to force his way into the side and it’s the right move for all parties to enable him to play his football elsewhere.

"Stevenage is a great move for him and we’ll be keeping a close eye on how he gets on to enable us to evaluate his situation in January.

"I wish him all the best and I’m sure he’ll prove to be an important member of their team.”