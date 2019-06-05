Ex-Hatter McCormack signs for Cobblers

Former Luton midfielder Alan McCormack has joined League Two Northampton Town on a one year deal.

The 35-year-old, who played 39 times for Town where he was a real fans favourite, scoring once, was released by new manager Graeme Jones at the end of a season in which he helped Town achieve back-to-back promotions, reaching the Championship.

McCormack has also played for Preston North End, Southend United, Charlton Athletic, Swindon Town and Brentford as on signing him, Cobblers boss Keith Curle said: "Alan has a fantastic amount of experience and has a superb record of winning promotions.

“He was a hugely popular figure at Luton Town and was close to being offered a new deal there in the Championship, and we are delighted to bring him to the club.

“We have an exciting group of young players here but you always need your fair share of experience at this level and I cannot think of a better player for the younger players to look up to and learn from.

"We will need leaders throughout our dressing room next season and Alan will certainly be one of those.

“He is aggressive, he is will to put his body on the line and he brings with him the knowledge of winning a number of promotions throughout his career.

"He will have a big part to play, both on and off the field helping us to get the best out of him and others around him.”