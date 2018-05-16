Ex-Hatter O’Donnell earns first Scotland call-up

Former Luton defender Stephen O’Donnell has earned his first call-up to the senior Scotland squad for the friendlies against Peru and Mexico this week.

The 26-year-old, who won one U21 cap in 2013, replaces Wolves left back Barry Douglas, after he withdrew due to injury.

O’Donnell played 72 times for the Hatters during two seasons at Kenilworth Road, before being released by boss Nathan Jones last summer.

He was snapped up by Scottish Premier League side Kilmarnock and has enjoyed an impressive campaign at Rugby Park, making 44 appearances, scoring four goals.

Scotland boss Alex McLeish has named eight uncapped players in total for the games with Peru on May 30 and Mexico on June 3.