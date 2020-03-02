Ex-Hatter Sheehan signs for Lincoln

Centre half signs short term contract with the Imps

Former Luton defender Alan Sheehan has signed a deal to join League One Lincoln City until the end of the season.

The vastly experienced 33-year-old left Kenilworth Road at the end of January after his contract was cancelled by mutual consent, having played 135 times for the Hatters, scoring nine times.

Sheehan had been club captain with Town, leading them to back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship, and was an interested spectator at Luton's 1-1 draw with Stoke on Saturday.

The Irishman has made well over 400 appearances throughout his career and will be available for the Imps next outing in against Burton Albion on Saturday.