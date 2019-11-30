Ex-Hatter Vine expects it to be tough for Town at former side Brentford

Ex-Luton striker Rowan Vine knows his former side will have a tough afternoon ahead of them at one of his other old clubs, Brentford, today.

The forward was snapped by the Bees on loan from Portsmouth back in August 2002, as then a 19-year-old, he impressed in his first full season as a professional, scoring 13 goals.

One of those included a winner at Kenilworth Road, as Brentford triumphed 1-0 in a Division Two contest during February 2003.

From there, Vine went to Colchester the following season and then Luton in August 2004, where he had successful loan spell, netting nine times as the Hatters won promotion to the Championship.

He made the move permanent the next season, and on returning to Brentford for a Carling Cup tie in September 2006, netted the final goal of a 3-0 win for the Hatters.

The two teams now meet in west London this afternoon and speaking about his time at Griffin Park, Vine said: "That was my first loan, I went there when I was 19 and did really well there.

"I've got fond memories and go back sometimes as they quite like me there as well.

"I’ve got a few places where they don’t like me, but that was one of the ones that was positive.

“That was a good goal (against Luton), a left footer, I remember that goal.

"They (Hatters fans) didn't like me then, but a couple of seasons later I sort of won them over.

"That will be a good game as well, because Brentford are a good side down at Griffin Park, it's always hard to go to there."

Both sides are looking to move stadium in the near future, although while Town continue to wait to start building at Power Court, due to a Judicial Review application by Capital & Regional into the mixed use scheme at Newlands Park, the Bees are ready to go, heading to the Brentford Community Stadium next term.

Vine added: "That will be a shame as it is a historic place, a tight little ground and I enjoyed some great times there.

"But teams have to move on, if they want to progress, they have to get a new ground, similar with Luton.

“I have seen it (plans for Power Court). I was up at the training ground a couple of times last year and it looked fantastic.

"They had plans for a stadium when I was there, but I think they’re hoping it’s definitely going to happen, so fair play to them."