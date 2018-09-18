Ex-Hatters boss Brabin heads to Blackpool

Luton will come up against former boss Gary Brabin this weekend after he was appointed Blackpool assistant manager yesterday.

Hatters The 47-year-old was appointed in March 2011 when Richard Money left the club, leading Town to the Conference play-off final, losing on penalties to AFC Wimbledon.

He’s someone I’ve known a long time and his appointment is one that will make us stronger. Terry McPhillips

He was sacked in March 2012 and had spells in charge of Southport and Tranmere Rovers, plus coaching with the Everton U21s and most recently being coach at League Two Port Vale.

However, Brabin, who spent three years at Bloomfield Road as a player, making more than 70 appearances, is now back with the Tangerines as manager Terry McPhillips said: “I’m really pleased to bring Brabs on board.

“He’s someone I’ve known a long time and his appointment is one that will make us stronger.

“He’s obviously an ex-Blackpool player with a big heart and personality, and he’s also a very good coach who buys into everything we’re doing.

“I’m delighted that he’s been able to sort things so quickly and amicably with Port Vale because he was my first and only choice to take on the

role.”

Vale boss Neil Aspin added: “It’s always disappointing to lose not only a valuable member of staff, but also a colleague who is a personal friend.

“I’d like to thank Brabs for the work he’s done at Vale, but we all realise it’s a great opportunity for him to move up a league and to return to one of his former clubs.

“We all wish him well, not only in his career, but his life in general.”