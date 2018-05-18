Ex-Hatters boss Still takes charge at Barnet

Former Luton Town boss John Still has taken over once more at recently relegated Barnet.

The ex-Hatters chief had resigned from his position at Dagenham & Redbridge in a bid to save the cash-strapped club money with the Daggers' future under threat since benefactor Glyn Hopkin ceased funding the club.

Still, who spent almost three years in charge at Kenilworth Road between February 2013 to December 2015, leading the club back into the Football League, has had two spells at Barnet as manager previously in his career, and also served as director of football too.

The 68-year-old penned a two year deal, replacing Martin Allen, who has gone to Chestfield, the Spireites also relegated to the Conference this season, as chairman Tony Kleanthous told the Bees' official website: "After the debacle of last season, I decided that we needed someone who would bring stability and experience to the football management side of the club.

"The more we researched who would be the best candidate, the more the same name kept coming back.

"John knows the division better than any other manager and has won promotion from this division more times than any other manager.

"His remit is to run the football side from top to bottom and I am pleased to welcome him here and to once again work with him."