Ex-Hatters striker heads to Sutton United

Former Luton striker Aaron Jarvis has signed for National League side Sutton United.

The 21-year-old was released by the Hatters in the summer, after joining from Basingstoke Town in August 2017.

He made 14 appearances while at Kenilworth Road, scoring twice in the Checkatrade Trophy, having loan spells at both Boreham Wood and Falkirk.

Jarvis had been on trial with League One Portsmouth recently, but has now headed to Gander Green Lane, as boss Matt Gray told the club's official website: "Aaron has been unlucky at Luton in that he’s been behind James Collins and Danny Hylton, who are top quality strikers at that level.

"I know both James and Danny from my time at Crawley and Aldershot and spoke to them about Aaron, and they were very positive about him.

"He’s a 6’2” centre forward, powerful, likes to get in behind defenders and I’m sure he’ll score goals for us.”